Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 578 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in AT&T by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 100,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AT&T by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in AT&T by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AT&T by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 22,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

NYSE:T traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.43. 146,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,510,023. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

