Yü Group (LON:YU) Shares Up 1.4%

Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 188.44 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 187.50 ($2.23). Approximately 12,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 8,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185 ($2.20).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 198.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 229.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.65 million and a PE ratio of 721.15.

In other news, insider Paul Rawson bought 60,964 shares of Yü Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £115,831.60 ($137,763.56).

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers in the United Kingdom. The company supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. It also provides electric vehicle charge points; meter installations to connect properties under construction; and energy insights and advice services.

