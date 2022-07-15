YVS.Finance Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $39,337.00 (YVS)

YVS.Finance (YVS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. YVS.Finance has a total market cap of $57,638.23 and $39,337.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YVS.Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0435 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, YVS.Finance has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00055373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00025693 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001906 BTC.

About YVS.Finance

YVS.Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,610 coins and its circulating supply is 1,325,244 coins. YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

