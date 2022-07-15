Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) versus Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF – Get Rating) and Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Rakuten Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zadar Ventures and Rakuten Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zadar Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Rakuten Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Zadar Ventures and Rakuten Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zadar Ventures N/A -52.43% -45.38% Rakuten Group -11.45% -17.10% -1.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zadar Ventures and Rakuten Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zadar Ventures N/A N/A -$240,000.00 ($0.02) -2.93 Rakuten Group $15.30 billion 0.47 -$1.22 billion ($1.13) -4.03

Zadar Ventures has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rakuten Group. Rakuten Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zadar Ventures, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Zadar Ventures has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rakuten Group has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zadar Ventures beats Rakuten Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zadar Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Rakuten Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rakuten Group, Inc. offers internet services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates Rakuten Ichiba, an internet shopping mall; Rakuten Books, an online bookstore; Rakuten Travel, an internet travel site; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservation service; Rakuten Fashion, an online fashion store; Rakuma, a flea market app; Rakuten Rewards, which offers online cash-back services; and Rakuten 24, an internet shopping site that sells medical supplies and daily necessities. It also offers mobile messaging and VoIP, performance marketing, and e-book services. The FinTech segment issues credit cards; offers internet banking, general and life insurance, and payment services; and operates online securities trading platform. The Mobile segment provides mobile communication, optical broadband line, and power supply services. The company was formerly known as Rakuten, Inc. and changed its name to Rakuten Group, Inc. in April 2021. Rakuten Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

