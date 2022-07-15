Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.79.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZLNDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zalando from €76.00 ($76.00) to €42.00 ($42.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zalando from €37.00 ($37.00) to €28.00 ($28.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zalando from €56.00 ($56.00) to €38.00 ($38.00) in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Zalando from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Zalando from €48.00 ($48.00) to €30.00 ($30.00) in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of Zalando stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. Zalando has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $59.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

