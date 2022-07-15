Zano Reaches Market Cap of $3.38 Million (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Zano has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $38,402.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zano has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001422 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,084.66 or 0.99874930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00044465 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00208218 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00270296 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00108409 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00063296 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004340 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,282,001 coins and its circulating supply is 11,252,501 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zano is zano.org. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

