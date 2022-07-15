Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives $515.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $515.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 530 to CHF 550 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZURVY opened at $41.77 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 20.75.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

