Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $159.98

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 159.98 ($1.90) and traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.55). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 135 ($1.61), with a volume of 10,635 shares traded.

Zytronic Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a market cap of £13.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,835.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 158.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 159.54.

Zytronic Company Profile

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; banking; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology.

