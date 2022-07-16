14,305 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) Bought by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDEC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 1,747.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 971,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 919,271 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth $11,693,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 344,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after buying an additional 208,934 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,083,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,921,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PDEC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,597. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.23. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $31.88.

