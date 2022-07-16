15,548 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,548 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,994 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,145 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,826 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTSH stock opened at $65.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.26 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

