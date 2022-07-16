16,429 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

