17,999 Shares in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,999 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MFM. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 46,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 251,090 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 22,870 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 64,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 19,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $101,000. 25.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

MFS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFM opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $7.42.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.0205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%.

(Get Rating)

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.