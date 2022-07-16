17,999 Shares in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,999 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MFM. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 46,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 251,090 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 22,870 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 64,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 19,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $101,000. 25.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MFM opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $7.42.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend
MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.