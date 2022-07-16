1,854 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Purchased by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TER. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $264,189,000. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 63,820.2% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 824,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,488,000 after acquiring an additional 823,281 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,248,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 385.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,190,000 after acquiring an additional 413,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.61.

Shares of TER traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,664. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.97 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

