18,650 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 3.8% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,638 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,660. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.56.

Shares of META stock opened at $164.70 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.44.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

