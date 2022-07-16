1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upgraded 1Life Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

1Life Healthcare Stock Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.74. 1Life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $30.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05.

Institutional Trading of 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.57 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 40.50%. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1Life Healthcare

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.