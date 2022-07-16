3,112 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of TROW opened at $115.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.72 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.78.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.