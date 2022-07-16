3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives $159.23 Average Price Target from Brokerages

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.25.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

3M Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 3M by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,852,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,785 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,601,000 after acquiring an additional 127,388 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,169,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,365,162,000 after acquiring an additional 191,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $130.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.92 and its 200 day moving average is $150.54. The company has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $125.60 and a 12-month high of $203.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.