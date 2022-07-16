3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives $159.23 Average Price Target from Brokerages

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.25.
MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.
Insider Transactions at 3M
In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M
3M Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of MMM opened at $130.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.92 and its 200 day moving average is $150.54. The company has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $125.60 and a 12-month high of $203.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
3M Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.
3M Company Profile
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
