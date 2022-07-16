3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 1.9% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of 3M by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $130.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. 3M has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $203.21.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.23.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

