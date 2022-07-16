5,900 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Acquired by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in General Mills by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,149,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in General Mills by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,302 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,584 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

GIS opened at $74.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.04.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.