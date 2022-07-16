6,760 Shares in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ OLPX opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.01. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.22 million. Equities research analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OLPX shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Olaplex from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Olaplex from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.15.

Olaplex Profile

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.