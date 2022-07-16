6,900 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Purchased by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fastenal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,964,000 after acquiring an additional 342,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,002,000 after acquiring an additional 297,846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,478,000 after acquiring an additional 337,859 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Fastenal by 334.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,224,000 after buying an additional 1,184,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus reduced their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.5 %

FAST opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,913 shares of company stock valued at $146,107 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

