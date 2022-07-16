Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Aaron’s Price Performance

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15. The stock has a market cap of $450.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 15.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Stories

