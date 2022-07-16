AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.97

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.97 and last traded at $26.54, with a volume of 35936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELUXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cheuvreux upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from SEK 150 to SEK 200 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 185 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 57 to SEK 55 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AB Electrolux (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

AB Electrolux (publ) Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.16.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.