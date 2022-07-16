AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.97

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.97 and last traded at $26.54, with a volume of 35936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.
ELUXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cheuvreux upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from SEK 150 to SEK 200 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 185 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 57 to SEK 55 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AB Electrolux (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.16.
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
