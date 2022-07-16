Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.73.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $108.82 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $190.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.06 and its 200-day moving average is $118.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $1,197,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

