AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its position in AbbVie by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 40,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $153.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.32 and a 200-day moving average of $149.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.