Accel Wealth Management Purchases 363 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.2 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.59.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

