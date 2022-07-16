Accel Wealth Management Sells 400 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 68.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 26,493 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Kroger by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 46.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,514,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kroger Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KR. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

KR opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.53. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

