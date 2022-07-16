Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.60

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.60 and traded as low as C$2.87. Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 900 shares.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.64.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; and Noctiva, a vasopressin analog indicated for the treatment of nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in adults who awaken at least 2 times per night to void.

