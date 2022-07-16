Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $77.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.52. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.54.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

