Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ABOS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.17.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ABOS opened at $6.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $20.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Acumen Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ABOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABOS. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 1,413.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $13,067,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 480,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

