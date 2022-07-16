Addison Advisors LLC Buys 747 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3,557.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total value of $3,104,560.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,325.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total transaction of $3,104,560.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,325.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,715 shares of company stock worth $19,905,072 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 2.6 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. Truist Financial began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.96.

Shares of EW stock opened at $99.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.