Addison Advisors LLC Buys 763 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,100,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,057,000 after purchasing an additional 466,683 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,737,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $24,271,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $20,629,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $15,436,000.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Stock Up 1.3 %

SONY stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.97. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $133.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.