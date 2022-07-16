Addison Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Stantec by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 297,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after buying an additional 211,469 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,064,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Stock Up 0.8 %

STN opened at $43.69 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $829.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.14 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1391 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STN. StockNews.com began coverage on Stantec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.