Addison Advisors LLC Has $266,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $297.70 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.94.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

