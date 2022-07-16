Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 1,553 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 465.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,887 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.11) to GBX 1,800 ($21.41) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($20.69) to GBX 1,900 ($22.60) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.65) to GBX 1,600 ($19.03) in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,766.67.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.61. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.71.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. On average, research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 48.38%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

