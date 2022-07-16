Addison Advisors LLC Purchases 688 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 239.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of QCOM opened at $144.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.48 and a 200 day moving average of $150.94. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

