Addison Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 374.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 13,468 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NUSC opened at $33.41 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.49.

