Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Buys Shares of 10,000 Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Matterport by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matterport during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. Matterport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $37.60.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MTTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Matterport from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $374,096.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 749,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,957.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $374,096.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 749,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,957.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $4,715,450.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,194,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,083,686.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,090,550 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,908 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

