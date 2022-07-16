Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

XBI opened at $82.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.16. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $136.61.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.