Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,823 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,006.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $51.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.52. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $70.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

