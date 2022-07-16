Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,376 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Netflix by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $189.11 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Macquarie cut shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

