Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Trims Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,421 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.6% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $82.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.06. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

