Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Trims Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,800 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at about $458,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 3,869.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,517 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 35,597 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 302,913 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 51.3% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 818,561 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,409,000 after acquiring an additional 277,396 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

Tapestry Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average of $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Stories

