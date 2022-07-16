Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Raymond James

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $77.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.23. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.57.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $397.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.