Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Boosted by Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 129.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,806 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 6.3% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Cowen reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.79.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $81.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $131.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

