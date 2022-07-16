Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $81.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $131.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.98 and a 200-day moving average of $105.07. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

