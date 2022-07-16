Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Cowen

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $160.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.79.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $81.11 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $131.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.