Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Up 2.5%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) shares were up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.53 and last traded at $21.32. Approximately 193,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,874,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AFRM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Sunday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Stock Up 5.7 %

The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 134,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $4,694,211.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 812,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,406,768.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.