Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,422,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Aflac by 18.8% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 799,609 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,468,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after purchasing an additional 379,178 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AFL. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aflac Stock Up 1.6 %

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFL traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,038,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,616. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

