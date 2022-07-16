Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 197.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:A opened at $118.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.16. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

